Free car seat clinic set for Thursday as police flag safety concerns

Windsor police to host free car seat clinic at the Safety Village on May 28, 2026 (Source: WPS)

Ahead of a free car seat clinic on Thursday, the Windsor Police Service says its traffic enforcement unit issued more than six enforcement actions involving children not being properly secured in vehicles last week.

The service reminds the public that in Ontario, child car seats must be properly installed and used based on a child’s age and weight. Children riding in a secured car seat are far less likely to suffer serious injuries in a collision.

Windsor police officers will be at The Safety Village on Thursday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for a free car seat clinic.

They will assist with car seat inspections and installations to help ensure children are travelling safely.

Police ask that you bring your car seat and manual, and be ready with your vehicle details, car seat model, and your child’s height and weight.