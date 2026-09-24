Fraud probe launched after Kingsville couple loses over $200K

A police image of an Ontario Provincial Police crest with the flashing blue and red lights of a cruiser behind it indicating an ongoing fraud investigation. (Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)

A fraud investigation is underway in Kingsville.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are investigating after a Kingsville couple reported losing over $200,000 in Canadian funds.

According to police, the couple called the OPP on September 19, saying they lost over $200,000 in an internet investment scam between July 2026 and September 2026.

Police say the victims responded to an online investment ad after seeing it on a popular communications app.

Investigators say the couple believed their money was being invested in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency and were promised a high return on their investments.

Police say they became suspicious when the online suspect demanded more money.

That’s when they believed they were scammed and called police.

Police have not released any other details on the investigation.

They say if you have fallen victim to a fraud or know someone who has, contact police and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) at 1-888-495-8501 or online on the Fraud Reporting System (FRS).