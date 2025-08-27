LaSalle police have launched a fraud investigation after several wallets were taken from a gym on Malden Road.

According to police, officers responded to multiple fraud reports on Thursday, August 21 after wallets were stolen from a gym in the 5800-block.

Police say the suspects made several purchases with stolen credit and debit cards throughout the region.

Investigators are looking to identify a male suspect.

Police are also looking for information about a woman involved in the thefts and fraud activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.