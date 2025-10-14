Harrison Franssen's second goal of the game, scored at 2:25 of overtime, lifted the visiting Oshawa Generals to a 4-3 Ontario Hockey League victory over the Windsor Spitfires on Monday.

Owen Griffin and Brooks Rogowski also scored for the Generals (4-6-0-0), who outshot the Spitfires 28-27 at the WFCU Centre. Luke Posthumus chipped in with two assists.

AJ Spellacy, Ethan Belchetz and Jack Nesbitt scored for the Spitfires (9-1-1-0), who went 2-for-3 on the power play. Carson Woodall chipped in with two assists.

Generals goaltender Jaden Cholette stopped 24 of 27 shots, while Michael Newlove stopped 24 of 28 shots for the Spitfires.