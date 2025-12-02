The publisher of the Franklin series of children’s books says an online post by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth depicting the titular character as a bazooka-wielding soldier is denigrating and violent.

Hegseth shared on social media Sunday a mock cover of a Franklin book titled “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists” with the caption: “For your Christmas wish list.”

In it, a smiling Franklin is seen dressed in military attire — with an American flag patch on his arm — firing a weapon from a helicopter at one of three boats carrying packages.

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

The post appears in reference to U.S. military strikes against suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.

A spokesperson for Kids Can Press, which publishes the popular Canadian series, says Franklin stands for kindness and it condemns how he was depicted.

Reaction on social media ranged from users posting their own mock titles to others who criticized Hegseth for using a Canadian character.

“Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity,” reads a statement from Kids Can Press.

“We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values.”

Aside from more than a dozen books, Franklin the Turtle was also featured in an animated children’s television show and on a postage stamp.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2025.

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press