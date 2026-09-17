Francis releases plan for city hall spending and job growth if elected mayor

Windsor mayoral candidate Fred Francis has released his plan to address taxes, spending, and economic growth in the city if he’s elected.

During a news conference Wednesday at his campaign headquarters, the Ward 1 councillor released a detailed platform to address taxes and spending at city hall, along with measures he’d take to address job creation and economic growth.

Among the measures Francis is proposing is what he calls the full “City Hall Bill” paid each year by residents and businesses, including property taxes, user fees, utility bills, permit charges, licensing fees, and other municipal fees.

The goal would be to give residents a clearer picture and updates on the impact of taxes and user fee increases on overall affordability.

“We need to know what residents and businesses are paying as a total cost at city hall. No longer just property taxes because you could see property taxes stay at zero or low, but all your user fees are being increased, and your stormwater management fees are being increased. That’s what we’re going to use at the affordability test at city hall when we’re elected,” he says.

Francis would also like to establish a chief innovation officer position to oversee digital improvements and operational efficiencies, manage artificial intelligence policy, and foster new growth and entrepreneurial opportunities in Windsor.

The position would focus on ways for the city to save money through innovations while also reducing red tape when it comes to applications and permits for businesses looking to invest in the community.

“What innovative strategies and technologies are available to do the job at city hall? That’s going to be their job. What efficiencies are they going to be able to find? How can we work better? With respect to going full digital permitting, now we’re going to cut the red tape at city hall and make it easier for people to do business,” he says.

Francis says these are two examples of real-life change at city hall.

“That will make a drastic difference in, one, how people save money in the city of Windsor and how business can be done in the city of Windsor, and I’m very excited about both of them,” he says. “These are things the city has never had before, new perspectives we’ve never considered, and that’s why I’m running for mayor, not only to provide new leadership but also to provide fresh ideas and new perspectives.”

Francis is also vowing to hold the line on taxes, use a pay-as-you-go strategy to avoid unnecessary debt, set clear permit timelines so residents and business owners can plan and budget accordingly, and support a Buy Local Windsor initiative to ensure local job market benefits are considered when evaluating requests for proposals to the city.

The 11 candidates running for Windsor mayor are Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Drew Dilkens (incumbent), Fred Francis, Dylon Graves, Tara Grayer, Nick Kolasky, Tristan Ty Morencie, Kat Pasquach, Patrick Sutherland, and Louis Vaupotic.

The municipal election is set to take place October 26.