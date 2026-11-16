Windsor’s new council officially takes office Monday night, and Mayor-elect Fred Francis says residents can expect a message focused on humility, gratitude and responsibility.

Council members and Francis will be sworn in during the inaugural meeting at the Capitol Theatre, officially launching the city’s 2026-2030 term.

Ahead of the ceremony, Francis joined AM800’s The Kyle Horner Show, where he offered a preview of his inaugural address.

Francis said his speech will emphasize the responsibility that comes with holding public office.

“I recognize that all elected officials, myself included, are custodians of the office we hold, given to us by the public trust. These offices don’t belong to us. We can’t just do what we want how we want. We have to act and lead with humility and purpose and transparency,” he said.

Francis also addressed reports that some councillors arrived late for last Friday’s orientation session.

He says he doesn’t believe anyone was late intentionally, but used the situation to reinforce expectations that members of council and city administration be on time, prepared and respectful as the new term gets underway.

“One of the standards I will be setting at city hall is more structure. And I let everyone know, members of council and members of administration as well, my expectations are are simple. I expect everyone to be on time. I expect everyone to be prepared, and I expect everyone to show proper respect to everyone else,” Francis said.

Francis also announced Monday that former City of Windsor commissioner Debbie Cercone will serve as his chief of staff.

A longtime municipal and provincial public servant, Cercone previously oversaw housing, homelessness, child care and social services programs in Windsor and Essex County.

Francis says Cercone’s background aligns with some of the biggest issues facing the city.

“Someone that is an expert and has tremendous expertise in social services, housing, homelessness, and affordable housing. So when the opportunity came up to hire her as my chief of staff, I jumped on it because the level of expertise, the level of know-how, the familiarity she has with city hall will certainly be a help to me,” he said.

Francis also revealed former Windsor West MP Brian Masse, who managed his mayoral campaign, will have a role in the mayor’s office as an assistant to the mayor.

He says Masse’s advice, experience and honesty made him a natural fit for the position.

“Brian is one of the most genuine people I’ve known. I’ve known him since I was 18 years old. He’s always been a friend. He’s always been someone I can trust and count on to give me good, reliable advice. That’s the truth. He’s never been one to tell me what I want to hear. He’s always been one to tell me what I need to hear,” Francis said.

The inaugural meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday at the Capitol Theatre and is open to the public.