Fourth suspect arrested in Windsor robbery and kidnapping case

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in Windsor earlier this year.

Windsor police say 29-year-old Billy Persaud-Hearns Jr. was arrested by the United States Border Patrol before being turned over to Canadian authorities at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel on Tuesday.

The charges stem from an incident at a home in the 2500 block of Lauzon Road on April 16.

Police allege a man was threatened, assaulted and robbed of personal belongings and money. The suspects then allegedly tried to force the victim into a vehicle, but police say he escaped and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators identified Persaud-Hearns Jr. as a suspect, but police say he fled to Michigan before he could be arrested.

He now faces several charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, forcible confinement and kidnapping. He is also charged with uttering death threats, theft of a motor vehicle with violence and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Three other people, 30-year-old Alexis-Regine Gibbs Rogers, 24-year-old Darius Jean-Marc Davis and 26-year-old Raul Antonio Huezo, were previously arrested in southwestern Ontario in connection with the case.

All three face multiple charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and kidnapping.

Police say Huezo also faces firearm-related charges after officers allegedly recovered a Glock 9mm handgun and high-capacity magazine during his arrest.