An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Charges have been laid against four youths in Leamington.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers conducted a traffic stop just after midnight in the area of 282 Sherk Street.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen.

Police say the driver of the vehicle continued to evade officers and hit a police cruiser.

Investigators say a short time later, four individuals were located and arrested.

Police say there were no injuries, and the investigation continues.

Provincial police have yet to release what the youths have been charged with.