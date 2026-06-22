Four people sent to the hospital, including two young children, after crash on Highway 401 in Lakeshore

A 10-year-old passenger has suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near County Road 27 in Lakeshore.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS), were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. June 21.

According to police, both drivers and two young children were taken to Windsor Regional Hospital.

Police say both drivers and an eight-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while a 10-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old from Windsor has been charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

A 90-day driver’s licence suspension has been issued along with a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Police temporarily closed the highway, but it has since reopened.