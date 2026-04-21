On Tuesday morning, officials with USCG say a boat capsized near the Gordie Howe International Bridge along the Detroit River.

One good Samaritan boater rescued one of the victims while a second boat and good Samaritan rescued the remaining three people in the water.

The USCG sent a response vehicle to assist with getting the victims to a boat ramp in Delray, Michigan, so the victims could all be transported to hospital via EMS.

The Detroit Fire Department also responded, their officials saying one fisherman was taken to hospital with possible hypothermia while the three others denied care.