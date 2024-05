Four people have been displaced following a fire near downtown Windsor.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, Windsor Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 800 block of Langlois Avenue, near Cataraqui Street.

Multiple vehicles responded to the scene, and the fire was eventually declared out around 10 a.m.

A fire investigator remains on the scene, trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

No injuries are reported, but the early damage estimate is over $200,000.