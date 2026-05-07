A $24,000 drug bust in Chatham-Kent.

Members of the Intelligence Unit and Emergency Response Team executed two search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation at a home on McNaughton Avenue West on Wednesday afternoon.

Four people from Chatham, Toronto and Scarborough were arrested.

Officers seized 217 grams of cocaine, 12.5 grams of fentanyl, two loaded handguns with prohibited overcapacity magazines, a replica BB handgun, digital scales and cash.

A number of drug and weapons charges have been laid.

In a release, police say "the service remains committed to identifying and disrupting individuals who traffic illegal drugs within our community. We are aware that some individuals involved in drug trafficking travel from outside jurisdictions to operate in Chatham-Kent. Our service will continue to dedicate significant investigative and enforcement resources to prevent and deter this activity."