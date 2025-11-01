Four new red light cameras are now active throughout the city.

The cameras are now activated at Provincial Road and Walker Road, Labelle Street and Dominion Boulevard, Wyandotte Street West and Crawford Avenue, and Tecumseh Road East and Pillette Road.

They will officially begin live operation on Monday, November 3, at 12:01 a.m.

This means all 10 of the new red light cameras that were approved by the city are active.

In total, 20 red light cameras are installed at Windsor intersections.

The goal of red light cameras are to change driver behaviour, reduce angled collisions, and increase safety.

Red light cameras first became operational in Windsor back in January 2022.