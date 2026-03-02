Four more drivers from Windsor-Essex are facing impaired driving charges.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say all of the incidents happened in Lakeshore over the weekend.

According to police, a 54-year-old from Amherstburg, along with a 23-year-old from Essex and a 32-year-old from Windsor, are all facing operation while impaired charges.

OPP officers were also called to a two-vehicle collision on Puce Road near Oakwood just after 11 Saturday morning.

Police say a 41-year-old from Belle River was arrested and charged with a number of offences, including operation while impaired, dangerous operation, fail to surrender insurance card, driver fail to surrender licence, fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle, and having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

OPP says the driver is considered a young driver and was also charged with young driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

All of the drivers received a 90-day administrative driver's license suspension (ADLS), and all of their vehicles were impounded for seven days.

They will all appear in court in April to answer to their charges.