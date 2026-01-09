Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with a $200,000 theft from a commercial business in Windsor.

Police say in the early hours of December 26, 2025, several people broke into a manufacturing facility in the 200 block of Eugenie Street East, not far from Ouellette Avenue.

Investigators say the suspects accessed the property through a hole in the fence and stole more than $200,000 worth of property, including a cargo van, computers, various tools, and copper and other valuable metals.

Significant damage was also caused to factory machinery during the theft of the copper.

As a result of the investigation, four suspects believed to be involved were identified.

One suspect was arrested January 2 in the 1600 block of Pillette Road, and a second suspect was caught in the 400 block of Advance Boulevard in Lakeshore.

The following day, a third suspect was taken into custody in the 3600 block of Byng Road.

On January 5, the Chatham-Kent Police Service arrested a fourth suspect, who was later transferred to the custody of the Windsor Police Service.

A 41-year-old man is facing eight charges, including break-and-enter, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a probation order.

A 43-year-old man is facing six charges, including break-and-enter, theft of a motor vehicle, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Another 43-year-old man is facing four charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime for trafficking over $5,000, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

A 38-year-old man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.