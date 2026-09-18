Four individuals arrested following drug trafficking investigation

Four individuals have been arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation.

Earlier this month, members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit launched an investigation into a suspect believed to be distributing illicit substances at Bruce Park in the 600 block of Church Street.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, members of the Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Bruce Avenue.

Police state that while executing the search warrant, officers interrupted suspected drug activity within Bruce Park and several individuals fled the area.

Four suspects were arrested following a short foot pursuit in the park. Following the arrests, officers seized nearly 25 grams of crystal meth, over 16 grams of crack cocaine, $2,100 in Canadian cash, over $700 in American currency, and a BB gun. A digital scale was seized during a search of the residence.

As a result, a 22-year-old has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance. A 21-year-old is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 24-year-old is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.

And a 30-year-old is charged with trafficking a controlled substance. He was also arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.