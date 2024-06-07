Four separate incidents at the Ambassador Bridge over the past week have led to the seizure of four guns, four over-capacity magazines and $5,500 in fines issued to travellers.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says on May 31 one firearm was seized from a traveller with a fine of $1,000 applied. The traveller was allowed into the country.



On Jun. 1, two separate incidents occurred with two guns and three over-capacity magazines seized with $3,000 in fines issued. Both travellers were turned back to the U.S.A.



On Jun. 2, one firearm and one over-capacity magazine was seized from a traveller with a fine of $1,500. The traveller was also turned back to the U.S.A.



The CBSA reminds all travellers to declare all firearms to a border services officer when arriving at the border.



They state should anyone not declare a firearm or are untruthful, the CBSA may seize it, and they may face criminal charges and/or monetary penalties.



The CBSA also reported incidents at the Peace Bridge & Rainbow Bridge ports of entry where two guns and 75 grams of cannabis were seized.

