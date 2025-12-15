More firearms and ammunition have been seized at border crossings between Windsor and Detroit.

According to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), there were five incidents between November 25 and November 29 at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and Ambassador Bridge.

CBSA says officers seized a total of four firearms, two over-capacity magazines, and 64 rounds of ammunition.

On November 25, 2025, border services officers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel port of entry seized a firearm, an over-capacity magazine and 17 rounds of ammunition from a U.S. resident.

On November 25, 2025, border services officers at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry seized a firearm from a U.S. resident.

On November 28, 2025, border services officers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel port of entry seized a firearm and 33 rounds of ammunition from a U.S. resident.

On November 28, 2025, border services officers at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry seized a firearm from a U.S. resident.

On November 29, 2025, border services officers at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry seized an over-capacity magazine and 14 rounds of ammunition from a U.S. resident.

The agency says all items seized were from U.S. residents trying to enter Canada.

No charges were laid, but fines totalling $5,000 were handed out.

CBSA says, "all subjects were returned to the U.S."