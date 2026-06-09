Four drivers charged in separate weekend impaired incidents

OPP depict a drink of alcohol and car keys beside handcuffs in this undated file image. Photo: OPP

Windsor police laid four impaired driving charges in separate incidents over the weekend.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers found a driver unconscious behind the wheel at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Giles Boulevard. An officer reportedly had to break a window to wake the man. A 42-year-old is charged with impaired operation.

Early Sunday morning, officers responded to a crash involving an e-bike in the 400 block of Ouellette. The 56-year-old rider allegedly failed a breath test and is charged with impaired driving and having a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

Later Sunday evening in Amherstburg, officers stopped a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic on Simcoe Street. A 63-year-old man faces the same charges after allegedly failing a breath test.

About five hours later, officers tracked down a driver who allegedly fled from a stop near Tecumseh Road East and Lens Avenue. A 61-year-old man is charged with impaired driving, having a blood alcohol level over the limit, and flight from police.

Police are reminding drivers to call 911 if they suspect impaired driving.