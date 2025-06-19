Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged $13,000 cheque fraud scheme in Windsor.

Between Feb. 18 and March 24, police say four individuals allegedly completed 17 fraudulent transactions using forged cheques belonging to the owner a local flooring business.

Investigators believe the cheques had been discarded and later retrieved by the suspects.

The total loss resulting from the scheme is estimated at $13,120.

The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit investigated and identified the suspects through surveillance footage captured at several financial institutions across the city.

On June 18, police arrested a 48-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman at a residence in the 3600 block of Sandwich Street.

Each are charged with fraud over $5,000, obtaining funds by false pretence over $5,000, uttering forged documents, possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Two more male suspects - aged 44 and 56 - also face charges of fraud under $5,000, obtaining funds by false pretence under $5,000, uttering a forged document, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

The public can also provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.