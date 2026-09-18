Forum explores solutions to Windsor-Essex housing crisis

Dozens of people attend a public forum at Emmanuel United Church to hear from leaders of different organizations who highlighted the need for more affordable and supportive housing. Sept. 17, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

A chance to hear from community leaders on the need for more housing.

Approximately 50 people attended a public forum Thursday evening at Emmanuel United Church to hear from leaders of different organizations who highlighted the need for more affordable and supportive housing, as the region faces a significant shortfall in available units.

Those in attendance heard from leaders from Windsor Family Homes & Community Partnerships, The Bridge Youth Resource Centre, Windsor Residence for Young Men, and Society of Saint Vincent de Paul.

These organizations shared their experiences with different approaches to affordable and supportive housing for people who may not be well served by the traditional market.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Affordable Housing Strategy estimates the region will need about 8,400 affordable housing units and 5,600 deeply affordable units by 2035.

Angela Yakonich, Executive Director of Windsor Family Homes & Community Partnerships, says simply building more housing isn’t enough.

“I think that it, especially in an election year, we’re hearing more and more about it. I think that municipalities understanding not only the need for housing but the need for supports in housing to keep people housed is really, really important because we keep talking about build, build, build, but if we can’t keep people housed, what’s the point?”

am800-news-housing-forum-2-sept-17-2026 A housing forum, called 'Making a Difference: Alternatives to Market Housing', was moderated by Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation CEO Fabio Costante on Sept. 17, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Jason Weinberg, Executive Director of Windsor Residence for Young Men, says continued support is important for people transitioning out of homelessness.

“Our aftercare program has shown tremendous results in keeping people housed. Finding a place to stay is certainly a challenge for everyone, but keeping them house is a whole another challenge. So I would emphasize how important it is to continue with those aftercare supports.”

Krista Rempel, Executive Director of The Bridge Youth Resource Centre in Leamington, says homelessness in Essex County can look different than within the city, but the need is still significant.

“We can see individuals that couch surf, but more and more we are seeing your more traditional views of it where you’re seeing individuals on the street. We now have the Homeless Hub that serves the individuals within the county area. And I believe that the need is there. The need is great. And I think having representation from the county to talk about that is really important.”

The forum, called ‘Making a Difference: Alternatives to Market Housing’, was moderated by Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation CEO Fabio Costante.

The speakers shared examples of affordable and supportive housing projects, and discussed how community organizations, churches and other groups could play a role in creating more housing locally.