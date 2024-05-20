A local historic site has reopened to visitors for the 2024 season.

Parks Canada has announced that the Fort Malden National Historic Site in Amherstburg has reopened for the season.

Nestled along the banks of the Detroit River in Amherstburg, the historic site invites visitors to immerse themselves in a journey back in time, exploring the stories of the landmark.

From guided tours to exhibits, the Fort offers an exploration of Canada's past and the pivotal role in shaping the nation's history.

This season also offers the 'Fort Malden Living History Festival', which will take place on August 3.

Speaking on AM800's Live and Local, Corrine Ross, Site Supervisor at Fort Malden, says there is a lot to do.

"Our indoor exhibits with artifacts from the War of 1812, and the Rebellions of Upper Canada, we'll have the soldiers, and the soldier's wives who are dressed in the 1830's time period, and they share stories of early military life in Amherstburg. We also have musket demonstrations every hour."

She says it's a great place for children to learn the history of the area.

"We're getting busy with school trips, and also in the summertime we get a lot of the day camps. The City of Windsor they regularly bring their day campers out, and they do activities in Amherstburg and Fort Malden."



She says the Living History Festival will take place on August 3 this year.



"It's a one day event with encampments, we're going to have special presentations, musical performances, and of course the big bang with the artillery demos. And we've got special guest which are being confirmed, and those will be announced in the coming weeks."

Ross adds that visitation of the site is now back to pre-pandemic levels.

The site will be open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday from now until June 30.

Then from July 1 to September 1 the site will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From September 4 to October 13 the site will be open Wednesday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday's and Sunday's from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fort Malden is located at 100 Laird Avenue Street.

-with files from AM800's Kyle Horner