Former Windsor West NDP MP and community activist, Brian Masse, is raising the alarm over the amount of litter he's seeing across the city.

Masse took to social media posting pictures of litter scattered across Festival Plaza and nearby riverfront following a weekend event. The area has since been cleaned up by the organizers of the event, according to Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino.

However, Masse told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that this issue isn't just from special events...

"Just in general, you go around the city and you'll see garbage all over the place, and it doesn't make any sense, especially since we have to pay for that to pick it up, and on top of that it's a serious issue in the sense that some of the garbage, like cigarette butts, and think of all the chemicals that are in a cigarette butt, they go into our sewer system, that then go into the lakes," Masse said.

Masse says there needs to be consequences for those who litter.

"You'd see that at provincial park, or a federal park, if you're walking down a beautiful trail and you just throw your junk away, but meanwhile you can do that in the middle of a city or a street or in the neighbourhood, and I don't understand that logic," he said.

Masse says people who litter need to think about the long term effects.

"You wouldn't want your kids to be drinking water that's had cigarettes and other plastics, and stuff like that, soaking in it, well that's what happens when we let it go into our tributary systems and so forth, is that it basically gets slogged in with everything else there," Masse said.

The city has a number of litter control initiatives including Adopt-A-Street, where neighbourhood and community groups agree to pick up garbage over the course of a year. The city provides gloves and bags materials and equipment.

Residents can also participate in the "Spring Rose City Clean Sweep Program" by calling 311 to register.

The city says residents should report illegal dumping by calling 311 or Windsor police.