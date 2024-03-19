A former Windsor city councillor is calling on the provincial government to show proof that a review is happening for supervised consumption and treatment sites in Ontario.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, former ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin believes a review is not happening and is challenging Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie and the provincial government to prove him wrong.

"This is the government stalling," says Bortolin. "If there was a review happening they would have contacted the local CTS for information about how we operate the CTS, otherwise why have they shut down our CTS if they're not interested in how ours operates."



He believes at this point a review is not happening and feels the government is not being honest with the people of Ontario.



"I think this is government stalling and there actually is no process happening and I would challenge MPP Dowie and anybody else in the provincial government to prove me wrong," he says. "Show me the work of this review, show me who is doing this review. Let's be honest about it. Tell us who the members of this committee are who are doing the review, tell us when they've met, tell us what their scope is and explain what the review is, if there exactly is one."

Last summer the province launched a 'critical incident review,' after a 44-year-old mother of two was killed by a stray bullet near a consumption site in Toronto's east end following a physical altercation between three men.



In October, the province then announced it was pausing the approval of new supervised consumption and treatment sites due to the ongoing review.



Operations at Windsor's SafePoint site were put on pause on January 1 due to a lack of funding, as they wait for provincial funding and approval to operate as an official CTS location.



SafePoint operated for eight months and recorded a total of 1,257 client visits amongst 248 unique clients.



The Windsor site at the corner of Goyeau and Wyandotte Street is designed to provide supervised consumption while also offering a variety of services such as the distribution of harm reduction equipment, drug checking services, and connections to mental health, primary care, and social services.



Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said out of the 21 sites, there are only four more locations that need to go through the review.

