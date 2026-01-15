The City of Windsor is mourning the loss of Hilary Payne, the city's longest-serving chief administrative officer and a former city councillor, who died Jan. 13 at the age of 93.

Payne spent decades in public service, first as Windsor's CAO from 1976 to 1994, before going on to serve as the ward 9 councillor from 2010 to 2018.

In a social media post, Mayor Drew Dilkens called Payne a "true role model for civic engagement and service," praising his intelligence, civility, and deep commitment to the city.

Dilkens said Payne was known for working through complex issues, understanding that progress is often incremental, and for disagreeing with respect.

He also noted Payne's passion for Windsor and his willingness to reflect on past decisions.

Born in Ireland in 1932, Payne moved to Canada in 1958 and maintained a deep connection to his homeland throughout his life.

According to his obituary, Payne is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gloria, their children, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.

A private family service will be held at an unspecified date.