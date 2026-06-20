Former UWindsor president Alan Wildeman dies at 72

FILE - President and Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Dr. Alan Wildeman, the University of Windsor’s sixth president, led the institution from 2008 to 2018. (Source: University of Windsor)

The University of Windsor is mourning the loss of President Emeritus Dr. Alan Wildeman, who died June 16 at the age of 72.

Wildeman served as the university’s president and vice-chancellor from 2008 to 2018, leading a decade of significant growth and renewal.

His work helped expand the downtown campus, including the restoration of the Armouries and the former Windsor Star building, and the development of a hub for arts and culture.

He also oversaw major investments in student housing, research and the Centre for Engineering Innovation.

University officials say Wildeman will be remembered for his commitment to students and his belief in education’s role in strengthening communities.

Flags on campus have been lowered in his honour.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.