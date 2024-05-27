A new job for the former President of Unifor Local 444.

Dave Cassidy, who announced his retirement in April, is now a Skilled Trades Special Advisor for the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

In a release, the Ontario government says Cassidy will assess workforce needs in the manufacturing and auto industry, including electric vehicles and will ensure the province is well positioned to respond to the rapid development and expansion of those sectors.

Cassidy had been the head of Local 444 for 6-years.

The release goes on to say that Cassidy is uniquely qualified for his new role, being a member of Unifor’s National Executive Board since Unifor was founded and elected to the National Skilled Trades Council as a Trustee in 2005.

"As our province continues to grow and attract new investments, we will need more skilled workers to support these growing industries," said Cassidy. "Not only will these workers help to build Ontario, but they will build a better future for themselves and their families. That is why I am thrilled to be working alongside Minister Piccini to ensure that Ontario’s workforce is ready to support the jobs of tomorrow."

Through Ontario’s Skilled Trades Strategy, the province has invested over $1.5 billion in the skilled trades since 2020. The appointment announced today is part of the PC government’s ongoing efforts to attract, train and protect workers, making Ontario the best place to work, live and raise a family.