The community is mourning the passing of former longtime St. Clair College president Dr. John Strasser .

Dr. Strasser passed away at the age of 79 on Sept. 14.



He is the college's fifth and longest serving president, serving in the role from 2000 to 2015.



He is credited with the architectural expansion of the school including the residences, the SportsPlex in Windsor and HealthPlex in Chatham, obtaining the former Cleary Convention Centre and converting it to the Centre for the Arts to establish a college presence in the downtown, the MediaPlex, the downtown Student Centre, the Toldo Centre for Applied Health Sciences, and the Centre for Construction Innovation and Production.



John Fairley, vice president of college communications & community relations says Dr. Strasser was a strategist and had a plan to grow.



"He was an architect of a footprint in downtown Windsor, our campus down there. More than just brick and mortar, but the expansion of our SportsPlex, our Toldo Health Sciences building."



He says Dr. Strasser left behind a legacy.



"Dr. John had a big influence on all staff and students, and again his love for sports continues on today with so much sports being emphasized as the destination school that we are and he always wanted to make that a priority. We're sad. Someone who was president for 15 years is a long time."



Dr. Strasser was a proud supporter of The S'Aints annual Christmas concert to assist area foodbanks, he authorized substantial donations by the college and its Alumni Association to a number of charities, and ensured that St. Clair would give to a worthy event when they needed a venue or sponsorship.



Fairley says Dr. Strasser embraced what being a community college is about.



"He encouraged all of us to roll up our sleeves, listen to people, find out where we could meet the needs of the community and what we could do with our students, make sure their hands on learning could involve the community, involve people that needed our help or we can assist."



Dr. Strasser passed with his wife, Gayle, by his side at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S.

