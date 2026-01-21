A former Windsor Spitfire is headed to the Winter Olympics.

Cristiano Digiacinto has been selected to play for Team Italy in the men's hockey tournament at the Milano Cortina winter games.

Digiacinto was a member of the Spitfires for four seasons, capping off his OHL career by winning a Memorial Cup with the Spits on home ice at the WFCU Centre in May 2017.

He has played in the ECHL and AHL and is currently playing for HC Bolzano Foxes in Italy.

Digiacinto has been playing in Italy for close to three years and says it's a blessing to play for Italy in the Olympics.

"It's such an amazing opportunity to be able to be called to a national hockey team to play for a country I'm currently living in and for my heritage is from, and it's just surreal," says Digiacinto. "It's awesome, it's exciting, and again, I'm still kind of in shock, but I'm looking forward to it."

He says he grew up in an Italian household and all four of his grandparents were born and raised in Italy before moving to Canada.

Digiacinto says he can't wait to put on the Italian jersey.

"I've played in championship games and obviously won a Memorial Cup in Windsor, which was pretty special, but to play in the Olympics is every athlete's dream, and it's something that is so special; it's exciting, and I'm honoured," says Digiacinto.

He says Windsor-Essex has been home for him since playing junior hockey here and says during the offseason he and his wife call Amherstburg home.

"I'm excited to hopefully represent Windsor-Essex in a good positive way and represent Italy and show a lot of the young kids and athletes who are striving to play at the highest level that with a little hard work and dedication that things can go your way," he says.

Digiacinto was raised in Hamilton before coming to Windsor.

The Italians unveiled their men's hockey roster on Tuesday.

Digiacinto says over the past couple of months he took part in some camps and got a call last week saying that he made the team.

Italy is in a group with Sweden, Finland, and Slovakia.

The host Italians play their first game on the opening day of the tournament on Feb. 11 against Sweden.