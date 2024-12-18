The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has named its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ryan Donally has been appointed to the position, replacing interim CEO Tony Haddad who was brought in following the departure of Rakesh Naidu, who left the organization in October after 6-years at the helm.

In a release, the Chamber says Donally is a recognized leader, strategic thinker and brings an exceptional track record of leadership across economic development, municipal government, academia, the arts and athletics.

"I am inspired by the opportunity to lead the Chamber as we champion Windsor-Essex businesses regionally, nationally, and internationally," Ryan says. "I look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality benefits and resources to our membership while exploring new and innovative ways to build value and return on investment."

Donally is a native of Tecumseh has an MBA and Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Windsor's Odette School of Business. He currently serves as the Chief Growth Officer for the Municipality of Lakeshore where his team leads projects through the municipal development process.

Donally also has an extensive hockey background. He played 5 seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, including 3 with the Windsor Spitfires. In 2003, he was drafted 97th overall in the NHL Entry Draft by the Calgary Flames. He would spend four years as part of the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks organizations before being forced to retire due to injury at the end of the 2009-10 season.

"The Board of Directors are pleased with the results of our recruitment for a new President and CEO with Ryan Donally as the successful candidate, bringing a fresh approach to leadership and the value proposition to our members," says Board Chair Tal Czudner.

The Chamber is celebrating its 150th year and works as a voice of business for the Windsor-Essex community.