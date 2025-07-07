Good news for a former Windsor Spitfire.

Michael Leighton has been hired as the Goaltending Coach for the Detroit Red Wings.

The news was announced Monday by the Wings' General Manager Steve Yzerman.

The 44-year-old joins the organization after spending three seasons as Goaltending Coach of the OHL's Windsor Spitfires from 2021 to 2024.

During his time with the Spits, Leighton helped the team win back-to-back Western Conference regular-season titles in 2021-22 and 2022-23. The team also clinched a berth in the 2022 OHL Championship Series - falling to the Hamilton Bulldogs in a game seven.

Leighton began his coaching career after playing 18 seasons of professional hockey from 2001-19. He was selected in the sixth round by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft.

He played for the Blackhawks, the Nashville Predators, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes over his career. Leighton helped lead the Flyers to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2010.

Prior to playing in the NHL, Leighton played three seasons with the Windsor Spitfires from 1998 to 2001.