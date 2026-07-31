Former NHLer Todd Warriner named University of Windsor interim women’s head coach

Canucks forward Todd Warriner (right) knocks down Phoenix Coyotes defenceman Paul Mara in Vancouver on Sunday April 7, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam)

Canucks forward Todd Warriner (right) knocks down Phoenix Coyotes defenceman Paul Mara in Vancouver on Sunday April 7, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam)

Former NHL player Todd Warriner has been named interim head coach of the University of Windsor’s women’s hockey team.

Deanna Iwanicka stepped down in April after eight seasons with the Lancers.

Warriner, from Blenheim, Ont., was the fourth overall pick in the 1992 NHL draft by the Quebec Nordiques.

The left-winger went on to play almost 500 games over a 14-year career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Phoenix Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, and Nashville Predators.

Warriner also helped Canada win a silver medal in the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.

The 52-year-old was most recently a head coach in Germany’s pro leagues the last two seasons. Warriner was also an assistant with Windsor’s men’s team from 2019 through 2023.

“His experience at the highest levels of hockey, including his skill development knowledge and his understanding of what it takes to build a successful culture, will be invaluable to our student-athletes,” Lancers director of athletics Stephanie White said in a statement Thursday.

“His coaching experience, as well as his knowledge of our Lancer programs, will allow him to positively impact our women’s hockey program both on and off the ice.”

Warriner will oversee player development, game preparation, and day-to-day team operations as the women prepare for the 2026-27 campaign.

“I am really excited for the opportunity to get to work with this talented group of student-athletes and to help continue to move this program forward,” said Warriner.