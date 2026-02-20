The message was clear from a former member of parliament: don't mess with Canada, and don't mess with Windsor.

Charlie Angus, former NDP MP of the riding of Timmins-James Bay, made a stop in Windsor on Thursday evening as part of his Resistance tour.

Hundreds of Windsorites attended Thursday's event for a chance to hear from Angus, and ask questions about what they can do to join the resistance in Canada.

After 21 years in politics, in April, 2024, Angus announced that he would not be running for re-election in the 2025 federal election.

In September 2025, Angus started a YouTube channel in partnership with the MeidasTouch Network under the name Meidas Canada. MeidasTouch News is a popular U.S.-based news site that has been very critical of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Angus says it was important to him to come to Windsor.

"Windsor is the frontline in the tariff war, Windsor is the frontline because Detroit's the neighbour, Windsor's the frontline because Donald Trump is threatening the bridge. But, what you see at these Meidas events that I've been doing across the country, is Canadians are unified like never before, Canadians are impassioned about our country, and Canadians are willing to stand up."

He says the boycott of the U.S. by Windsor-Essex residents, and Canadians as a whole has been very effective.

"It's the economic pressure that's particularly on the border states that's forcing MAGA governors and that to call Donald Trump and say 'what the hell are you doing?". In what world could Canada be the number one enemy of the United States, but that's Donald Trump's world. So ordinary Canadians not buying, not travelling, and shifting their money elsewhere has a huge impact."

Angus says Trump threatening the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge is a huge issue.

"I came down to be here in Windsor and the Gordie Howe Bridge issue exploded, but you see Donald Trump trying to shake our nation down, he's threatening us over a bridge that we built. This is the nature of gangster politics. So, I'm here in Windsor at the right time."

Angus' Resistance tour will continue across Canada from coast-to-coast.

His YouTube channel has over 200,000 subscribers, and nearly 300 videos speaking about the dangers Canada is facing.