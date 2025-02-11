OTTAWA - The Liberal government has named Kevin Brosseau, a former senior Mountie, to be the federal point person on fighting the spread of deadly fentanyl.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brosseau's role as fentanyl czar will involve working closely with U.S. counterparts to accelerate Canada's efforts to detect, disrupt and dismantle the illicit trade in the drug.

During his more than 20 years in the RCMP, Brosseau served as a deputy commissioner and the senior Mountie in Manitoba.

More recently, he was deputy national security and intelligence adviser to the prime minister.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently threatened to impose steep tariffs on all goods from Canada, citing the southbound flow of migrants and drugs, including fentanyl.

Trump then agreed to a month-long pause on the tariffs while the U.S. assesses whether Canada's recent actions satisfy his demands.