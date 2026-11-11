Former Local 444 president says Stellantis abandoning commitments made to auto workers

Former Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says Stellantis is walking away from commitments tied to public investments in Ontario’s auto sector.

Stellantis confirmed this week it is selling its idled Brampton Assembly Plant to Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel. The move ends plans to retool the facility for production of the next-generation Jeep Compass.

Cassidy told AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg that governments agreed to funding arrangements based on maintaining production and jobs in both Windsor and Brampton.

“There was going to be no money to Stellantis unless there was three shift operation in Windsor and three shift operation in Brampton Assembly Plant and we continue to push on that,” Cassidy said.

The federal government committed up to $529 million in 2022 to help Stellantis retool facilities in Windsor and Brampton. Federal records show $222 million had been paid out by March of 2025, although the amount allocated to each plant was not disclosed.

Cassidy says Stellantis already has products that could be built in Canadian plants.

“They have four vehicles today, today that could go into Windsor Assembly Plant or Brampton Assembly Plant. We’re the best in the business. The company knows it,” he said.

Cassidy argues the uncertainty extends beyond assembly plant workers and could affect suppliers and local businesses throughout the automotive sector.

“How about our auto parts people? They don’t get these top-ups. This affects everybody, affects the mom and pop shops, affects the restaurants. It affects everybody,” he said.

“This government has to pay attention. The federal government needs to really pay attention [to] what the hell’s going on here.”

In a statement Tuesday, Stellantis said it will voluntarily return government support received for Brampton’s original retooling plan.

The company has not disclosed the amount, although reports citing sources familiar with the matter put it at roughly $24 million.

Cassidy says all levels of government must work together to protect manufacturing jobs and secure future vehicle production in both Windsor and Brampton.

-With files from CTV News’ Marieke Walsh and Vassy Kapelos