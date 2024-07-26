Devoted and dedicated.

That's how former Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain is describing the late Paddy Byrne.



Bain says the two became good friends after sitting together on council for a number of years.

"It came really through his hard work and devotion on council," says Bain. "He put in a number of hours and certainly being on council, representing his constituents a priority and it showed in the work he did and the results he achieved."

Bain says during their time together on council, he saw nothing but devotion to the people of Lakeshore from Byrne.



He says if residents came to Byrne with a concern, he was always there working for the people.



"He was a true representative of the people and working for their concerns and just devoted and dedicated would be two of the best words I can think of to describe Paddy," he says. "It's going to be a tremendous loss for the Municipality of Lakeshore."



Bain says he's going to miss his friendship with Byrne and his sense of humour.



"He was always making small little jokes especially of the Irish and he was just a great guy to know and you knew if you asked him for something you can count on him, he'd be there to help you," says Bain.



Byrne's son Chris said his father suffered a heart attack Sunday night and had been put on life support before passing away peacefully Thursday afternoon.



He was 71.



Byrne was the ward two councillor for Lakeshore.



Current Lakeshore mayor Tracey Bailey took to social media following the news on Thursday, saying they're profoundly sad with the passing of their colleague councillor Paddy Byrne.



"It was an honour to serve the residents of Lakeshore alongside Councillor Byrne, and he will be missed around the council table," the statement read.



Lakeshore flags will be flown at half-mast.

