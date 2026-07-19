Former Kingsville District High School being demolished

The former Kingsville District High School (KDHS) is meeting the wrecking ball.

Demolition crews are on the site at 170 Main Street to tear down the building which was erected in 1951.

It’s unknown what the new owner of the property will do with the site, but it’s zoned as commercial/residential.

Mayor Dennis Rogers told AM800’s The Kyle Horner Show, he’s hoping Migration Hall can be saved. “We thought Migration Hall would’ve been great value to this community with gym space, recreation space and arts and culture space. That’s part of the reason this council put in an expression of interest but unfortunately we weren’t successful with that,” he says.

Rogers adds the murals at the school are not being saved.

“I know multiple people have looked at the murals and said how difficult it would be for removal but at the end of the day, we don’t own it, we can put in requests but it’s the owner’s property and they can do whatever they want with it.”

Rogers says a proposal for the property has not been submitted to the town. “Increasing the commercial footprint would be great, it could also be all residential but those are the two options. No proposal in yet but to me, good steps, someone came in purchased the property, you know they invested in demo-ing it right away so I think that tells you something that they want to invest in the community,” he says.

It’s unknown how long the demolition will take.

The Town attempted to purchase the KDHS property but was informed by the Greater Essex County District School Board the offer was not accepted.

--With files from AM800’s The Kyle Horner Show