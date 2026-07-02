Former Hudson’s Bay space at Devonshire mall set for demolition

The future of the former Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall has been decided.

Primaris Real Estate, which operates the mall, says it has taken over the vacant department store space, but instead of bringing in a new tenant, the plan is to tear it down.

The company says the old Bay building will be demolished and replaced with a redesigned mall entrance, aimed at improving access and the overall layout.

That makes Windsor different from other former Bay locations across the country, which are being sold off or leased out.

Construction timing hasn’t been announced.