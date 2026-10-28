Former Essex councillors win Ward 3 seats

Two former Essex councillors are heading back to town hall.

Voters elected Bill Baker and Ron Rogers to represent Ward 3 in Monday’s municipal election.

Baker topped the field with 940 votes, while Rogers secured the second seat with 840 votes.

Baker says one of the biggest files facing council will be managing growth in the municipality.

“The key issues are going to be housing. We have significant amount of of housing that are planned at some form of some level of development in our area down here in the south and Colchester area,” Baker said.

Baker says council will also need to carefully watch the financial impacts of planned growth.

“This new $8.8 million potential agreement we have with the province in terms of the development charge reduction, we got to see what that looks like and what our risks are on that. Because if we don’t come through on the agreements, what is the cost to taxpayer?” Baker said.

Ron Rogers expects drainage and infrastructure concerns to remain front and centre for council.

“Definitely water issues. Definitely, that’s going to be one of the main ones. We still have a lot of flooding issues in the municipality, and we’ve got to get our arms around that and mitigate it as much as possible,” Rogers said.

Kyle LeFaive placed third in Ward 3 with 793 votes, while incumbent Jason Matyi was unseated after receiving 606 votes.

Essex recorded voter turnout of 40.3 per cent.