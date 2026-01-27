James Brush, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of fraud over $5,000.

Brush has admitted to using his corporate credit card for 70 fraudulent gas transactions, including using the police card to fuel his personal vehicle on a family vacation in Muskoka.

The total loss to the force on these offences - which occurred between 2021 to 2024 - is $7,684.

Court also learned Brush fraudulently used his corporate purchase card 57 times for automotive parts between 2013 and 2024.

These transactions cost the service $23,708.97 in parts that were never used by the Windsor Police Service.

Investigators learned the parts were either for vehicles the force does not own or the parts were never installed on police vehicles after purchase.

Over the course of 11 years, the prosecution says Windsor Police was defrauded out of $31,392.97.

17 years as a civilian

Brush was first hired by the force as a mechanic in 2007.

He was promoted to Fleet Manager in 2012 and was responsible for maintenance of all police vehicles including boats, motorcycles and cruisers.

Brush also developed a five-year strategic plan for the police services board for the acquisition of new vehicles.

When he was arrested in July 2024, the Windsor Police Service said Brush was suspended with pay.

His lawyer, Shane Miles, however told CTV News Tuesday Brush has since been fired from his civilian position.

Windsor Police declined to confirm or comment on Tuesday's sentencing.

Brush was facing a total of seven charges.

Miles says the other offences will be withdrawn after Brush's sentencing hearing in March.