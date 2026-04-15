A former civilian employee is going to jail for stealing $30,000 from the Windsor Police Service.

James Brush was sentenced to 12 months in jail Wednesday for two counts of fraud over $5,000.

When he pleaded guilty, Brush admitted he spent more than $31,000 in fraudulent charges on corporate purchasing cards.

Many of the charges were for parts for vehicles Brush owned which police did not.

At the time, Brush was the Fleet Manager for the service.

During Wednesdays sentencing the judge was critical of Brush for taking the money out of greed, to support a lifestyle he was not afforded by his job.

The judge also noted Brush was addicted to alcohol at the time.

Brush's scheme was only discovered by an internal complaint which lead to a third-party investigation.

Windsor Police told CTV News Wednesday they have now changed their corporate credit card policies to make it easier to detect fraud.

Brush will be on probation for a year when he gets out of jail and he has until 2030 to repay the City of Windsor $30,000 in restitution.