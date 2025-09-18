The former head of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce is joining the Windsor Police Service Board of Directors.

Rakesh Naidu was sworn in Wednesday as the new provincially appointed board member, replacing John Elliott on the seven-member board after his two-year term ended this past May.

Naidu served as the president and chief executive officer of the local chamber for six years before his departure from the organization in October 2024.

He says he has a lot of insight into how this region prospers.

"It's all tied together. Public safety and economic prosperity-police play a huge role in both of those. If you want to have a prosperous city, you have to make sure public safety is a top priority," he says.

Naidu says it's important we ensure a climate where businesses can prosper.

"Also for people who have to come to these businesses to shop or to experience what we have to offer, ensuring our downtown is safe and our streets are safe, that drives prosperity. That brings more foot traffic into the downtown area and creates more economic prosperity in the region,' he says.

Naidu says he will bring his voice to the table.

"I'm now the only person of colour, but in the past we've had people of diversity. I think I have to play my role, bring a voice to the table on issues that matter from different countries and different diversities, and I will make sure I bring that voice to the table," he says.

Provincial members are appointed by the lieutenant governor by order in council.

According to the Ontario government website, provincial appointees reflect the diversity of the people of Ontario and deliver services and decisions in a non-partisan, professional, ethical, and competent manner. Appointees are committed to the principles and values of public service.