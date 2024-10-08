There's a new co-host for AM800's morning show.

Meg Roberts is joining the award winning team at AM800 and will be alongside Mike Kakuk for "Mornings with Mike and Meg" starting on Tuesday, October 15.



Roberts has spent the past 10 years working at CBC in Windsor, Toronto and Atlantic Canada as a reporter and an anchor.



She was introduced Tuesday morning and says she's excited to join the team.



"It does feel like a very long time doesn't it since we kind of started this process because I came in on some Saturdays, you and I tried it out and it worked, it fit," she says.



Roberts says she has big shoes to fill in taking over from Lisa Williams, who retired in late May.



"I will say I am majorly overwhelmed," says Roberts. "This has been such a journey and I would be lying if I said that I wasn't extremely nervous. I think that's good, I need that. I need to be on my toes."

Roberts is an award-winning journalist who grew up on a farm located in the heart of Essex County and says she is anxious to get started.

"You know I was born and raised in Windsor-Essex and so are my parents, and so are my grandparents so I really understand the importance of this program and kind of what it means to the community," says Roberts. "So I just couldn't be more excited."



The 29-year-old who turns 30 next Tuesday went to the University of Windsor and played soccer for the Windsor Lancers.



The search for a co-host to join Kakuk began after Williams announced her retirement in early April.



The new morning show, Mornings with Mike and Meg can be heard weekdays from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. on AM800 CKLW and streamed on the iHeart radio app.



