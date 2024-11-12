Former B.C. premier John Horgan, who helped the provincial NDP come to power after 16 years on the sidelines, has died.

Horgan's family said he died peacefully at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital on Tuesday morning

"Our hearts are broken to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, John Horgan," a statement from the family said.

"He was surrounded by family, friends, and love in his final days. (His wife) Ellie and the rest of John's family ask for privacy during this time of mourning. 'Live Long and Prosper.'"

The inclusion of the famous quote from Spock was a nod to Horgan's love of Star Trek.

Horgan was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in June of this year following a routine medical appointment in Berlin, where he was serving as Canada's ambassador to Germany.

Premier David Eby, Horgan's successor, said the flag at the legislature will be lowered to half-mast.

"John loved this province and its people. He sought to address injustice wherever he saw it, using his time in office to help build a better, stronger British Columbia for everyone," Eby said in a statement.

"His many accomplishments as premier will be felt for years and generations to come. His achievements are too numerous to mention, but he was a consequential premier at a critical time in our history. He encouraged all of us to strive to be our better selves."

Eby also offered condolences to Horgan's wife of 45 years and his two sons, and said there will be opportunities for members of the public to do the same.

Horgan led the B.C. NDP to government for the first time in over a decade-and-a-half when he became premier after the 2017 election with the support of the B.C. Greens. He followed that up by leading the party to a majority government in a snap election called in October 2020.

He stepped down in 2022, saying his energy was flagging.

"This has been the thrill of my life to be the premier of British Columbia," he said at the time.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a statement, said he received the news of Horgan's death with "great sadness." Trudeau also acknowledged that Horgan led the province during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as through devastating wildfires and catastrophic flooding.

“John was a firm believer in the ideals of public service. He saw it as a privilege, as a way to help others and make our country better. At every opportunity he was given, he served Canadians with a tenacity, passion, and dedication that very few could match," Trudeau said.

“John embodied kindness and courage. He was a fighter. He will be celebrated for his leadership and the progress he made on so many important issues. Above all, we will remember how John made us feel. His warmth. His positivity. His ability to connect with people irrespective of their politics or beliefs."