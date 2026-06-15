‘Forever be a hero in life’: Police funeral for OPP officer killed in the line of duty in northern Ontario set for Thursday in Mississauga

A police funeral service for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer killed in the line of duty in northern Ontario last week will be held on Thursday in Mississauga.

The service for Const. Tarun Bali, who was 29 and originally from Brampton, is set for 10:30 a.m. at the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre at 5500 Rose Cherry Pl.

The visitation and funeral service, which is for Bali’s family and guests, members of the OPP, police and emergency services, military and dignitary officials, is not open to the general public.

There will, however, be a designated location for viewing the funeral cortege escort in person as well as opportunities to watch the funeral service via livestream. Further details will be provided as they become available, the OPP said.

Books of condolence, flowers

Members of the public who wish to express their condolences in memory of Const. Bali can do so online.

A book of condolences is also available in the lobby of OPP detachments in Orangeville and Primrose (Shelburne). Community members are invited to attend these locations at 390 C Line and 506312 ON-89, respectively, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to first responders and community members for the compassion and support demonstrated to the OPP during this difficult time,” the OPP said in a news release on Sunday night.

Anyone wishing to send flowers, should have them delivered to Kane-Jerrett Funeral Homes at 8088 Yonge St. in Thornhill.

Bali was killed on June 9 in Hearst, Ont.

On June 9, at around 12:30 pm., members of the OPP’s James Bay Detachment, were attempting to stop a vehicle in Hearst, Ont., which roughly 950 kilometres north of Toronto, when Bali was struck. He died at the scene, the provincial police force said.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique told reporters that the suspect, who has been identified as 18-year-old Justin Veronneau, of Hearst, had fled from a hospital where he was being assessed under the authority of the Mental Health Act before he was stopped by police.

Bali was assigned to central Ontario’s Dufferin detachment in Orangeville with two and a half years of service, but was on deployment with the James Bay Detachment at the time of his death.

OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was killed in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon in Hearst. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Thomas Carrique (Mandatory Credit) OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was killed in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon in Hearst. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Thomas Carrique (Mandatory Credit) (Thomas Carrique)

‘Dedicated, enthusiastic officer with a strong sense of community’

Born in Naya Nangal, Punjab, India, Bali was a proud Canadian citizen, the OPP said, calling him a “dedicated, enthusiastic officer with a strong sense of community.”

They said Bali, who spoke multiple languages including Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu, volunteered with Peel Region Victim Services and was part of the Sur-Taal Heritage Organization.

“(He) was a valued and integral member of his team and the OPP. He exemplified a strong work ethic and demonstrated tremendous potential,” the force said.

“His commitment and contributions will not be forgotten. He will forever be a hero in life.”

The OPP went on to say that it is “working closely with his loved ones to ensure their wishes are respected and to support them in any way we can.”

“We are grieving alongside those affected by this tragic event and extend our heartfelt condolences, recognizing the profound impact on loved ones, colleagues and the broader policing community,” it added.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras and CTV Northern Ontario