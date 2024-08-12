SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning for several islands in the northeast Caribbean as a disturbance approaches the region.

The warning was in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, St. Martin, St. Barts and St. Maarten.

The National Hurricane Center said the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression later Monday and then strengthen into a tropical storm as it nears the northeast Caribbean.



It is then forecast to become a hurricane early Thursday as it turns north toward Bermuda.

