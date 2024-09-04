The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Hazy. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clear. Hazy early this evening. Low 14.

Thursday..sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 19.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Friday night..showers. Low 14.

Saturday..showers. High 16.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Sunday night..clear. Low 11.

Monday..sunny. High 22.

Monday night..clear. Low 12.

Tuesday..sunny. High 24.