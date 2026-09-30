Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 30, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A mix of sun and cloud then becoming cloudy this afternoon with the daytime high reaching 23, with the humidex 26 OR 79 F.
This evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17 or 63.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. High 25, feeling like 31 or 88 F.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 13 or 55.
Friday: Cloudy with off and on showers. High 17 or 63.
Saturday: Sunny. High 18 or 64.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20 or 68.