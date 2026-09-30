Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Patricia Shawnoo, a direct descendant of Chief Tecumseh, speaks to students and community members during an Orange Shirt Day memorial walk at Lakewood Park South in Tecumseh on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud then becoming cloudy this afternoon with the daytime high reaching 23, with the humidex 26 OR 79 F.

This evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17 or 63.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. High 25, feeling like 31 or 88 F.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 13 or 55.

Friday: Cloudy with off and on showers. High 17 or 63.

Saturday: Sunny. High 18 or 64.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20 or 68.