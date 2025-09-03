The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..cloudy. Showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 13.

Thursday..showers ending late in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.